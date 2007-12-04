FileBox eXtender gives one click access to Windows folders

As you know if you've been reading Lifehacker for any length of time, we review a *lot* of software apps, addons and the like. Some of them you check out and then move on. Others, like FileBox eXtender, get downloaded for keeps. The reason why I leapt on this app is that it solves the annoying problem of having to click through folder tree after folder tree in Windows to get to the one you want.

Basically, it adds "favourites" and "recently accessed" buttons to the standard Windows "File Open" and "File Save" dialog boxes and Explorer folders. This means you can access the folders and documents you use most often with just one click. In my case, it means I can save myself time and annoying mouseclicks when uploading photos to my Moveable Type blog. Very pleasing.

The screenshot shows the drop down FileBox eXtender menu, with your favourite destinations. Note the option to add the current file or folder to the drop menu. Nice. Note that you'll need to register the app to be able to add more than two favourites.



FileBox eXtender is freeware, works on Windows. Kudus to its publisher, Hyperionics, for having a control panel and decent configuration instructions online, too. The little push pin icon is for another FileBox eXtender feature, which allows you to pin that page to the top of your display.FileBox eXtender is freeware, works on Windows. Kudus to its publisher, Hyperionics, for having a control panel and decent configuration instructions online, too. FileBox eXtender [via Makeuseof.com]