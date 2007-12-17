Fight Fat with the Right Foods

Looking to lose weight? That conscious decision starts when you go shopping, according to Yahoo Health. In an article listing 127 foods that comprise the "Picture Perfect Anytime List"—low-calorie foods that you can eat anytime and anywhere, Yahoo Health goes as far as to say that you'll be thin for life if you live by these treats. What, then, is on the Picture Perfect Anytime List? Any fruits and vegetables, soups, garlics and herbs for flavor, hard candy, sorbet, unsweetened juices, seafood, beans, brown rice, and other health foods. Certainly, some of this seems hard to believe, and for good reason. In any event, moderation might still be key, but going low-cal is certainly better than opting in for more fattening alternatives.