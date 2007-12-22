I got an email overnight from ASUS PR letting me know that their Linux based Eee PC mini-laptop has been released in black. In my review of the Eee PC I said I'd fallen for its pearly white iPod looks, but if you're more Vader than iPod, the black one could be for you.
Eee PC released in black
Comments
Just got about 15 of these babies in our store today, ranging from black, white, green, pink and blue and let me tell your that for their size, cost and functionality they are a great smart phone replacement!