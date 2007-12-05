Edit Your Photos Directly in Flickr

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

flickr-edit.png

Popular photo sharing web site Flickr has partnerted with online image editing web site Picnik to integrate photo editing directly in your Flickr account. To use it, just log into your Flickr account, click on a picture, and then click the new Edit Photo button. When you do, you'll be asked if you want to enable Picnik to open inside your account (see screenshot below). Once you accept, the Picnik editor will fire up in your browser and you can crop, rotate, resize, sharpen, correct red-eye, and tonnes more from the comfort of your Flickr account.

flicnick.png

And that's just the Edit tab! Click the Create tab to add effects, text callouts, shapes, touch-ups, and frames to your pictures.

edit-image-create.png

This editing tool won't replace Photoshop by any means, but if you're not a professional photo editor but you are a Flickr enthusiast, you can now upload your pictures straight to Flickr and then edit as you please in your browser. If nothing else you can get rid of the red-eye in those party photos you never got around to fixing and then re-uploading. Thumbs up!

Edit your photos! On Flickr! [Flickr Blog]

