Dymocks launches iLiad ebook reader

We already told you that Dymock's had added downloadable audio books and ebooks to their website in November, and now it has launched its promised ebook reader, the iLiad.

iLiad is about the size of an A5 piece of paper, and weighs in at 389 grams. It has 128mb of memory available to be used, and you can add memory capacity in the form of compact flash or MMC card.You can also read from USB devices.

You can upload books to the iLiad from a computer wirelessly, via USB cable or from a memory card. You can make notes on docuements using its stylus.

It supports a range of formats - PDF, HTML, TXT, JPG, BMP, PNG and PRC (Mobipocket - the format used for ebooks in the Dymocks store).

I haven't gotten to see an iLiad yet, but they've got them on display at the George Street store in Sydney. They're also selling them on their online store.

The SMH points out that the $899 iLiad failed to gain market share when it was launched in the US about a year ago. But probably the most high profile ebook reader currently on the market, Amazon's Kindle, is unlikely to be sold here.

Unlike the Kindle, iLiad doesn't allow you to use 'always on' wireless to buy books on the go. The SMH story quoted Dymocks as saying iLiad's internet connectivity is mainly for uploading software updates.

And if the $900 pricetag doesn't phase you, you probably won't mind paying an extra $90 for the leather carry case either.