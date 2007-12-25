Download and Add MP3s Directly to iTunes with Tunestor

Windows only: Download MP3s from your favourite web browser directly to your iTunes library from the right-click menu with freeware application Tunestor. Next time you find a great and free song on the web with sites like SeeqPod, SkreemR, or one of the other many MP3 search engines, all you've got to do is right-click the link and select Download Directly to iTunes. Tunestor can also install some social music software if you'd like to try it out, which submits the URL of the song you've downloaded to their servers, but for a quick method of adding a great new song to your iTunes library, Tunestor offers a pretty smart solution. Tunestor is freeware, Windows only, works with Firefox and Internet Explorer.