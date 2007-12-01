Don't Put Off Job Search Until After the Holidays

Over at work blog TheJobBored, editor Brian McCullough answers a reader's question about whether to avoid job-seeking during December, when hiring seems scarce and work in general slows down. That's no reason for anyone to give up, McCullough points out, because jobs that do open up often need to be filled desperately. For those who need to start getting paid again, there's another upside:

The holiday season is a key time for temporary workers. If you need a job now because you need money fast, consider temping. In certain industries, temp jobs are plentiful, and you never know, it could always turn into something permanent.

Also worth noting is that January is one of the busiest hiring months of the year, so getting your resume out there can help put you ahead of the pack. Photo by Photo-Mojo.