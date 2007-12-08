DIY Christmas Cards Roundup

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

If you send out Christmas cards every year, you know that buying cards can be a spendy endeavor. So in the spirit of saving money this holiday season but not skimping on the cool-factor of your cards, we're rounding up a few very cool, very 3-D DIY Christmas cards that'll help you spread a little holiday cheer without breaking the bank.

  • Like the pop-up tree and reindeer below, the video above (from this Instructable) details how to make an angel pop-up card. The video moves pretty quickly, so if you give this one a try you'll probably want to go to the step-by-step on Instructables.
  • xmas-tree-pop-up.pngWeb site wikiHow describes in detail how to make a simple elegant Christmas tree pop-up card or this Reindeer pop-up card with a thick piece of paper, their printable templates, and some glue. The tree is probably the most elegant of the bunch, and even better, probably the easiest to pull off.
  • fold-out-tree.pngOkay, so it's not necessarily all that cheap or practical (according to the author it takes approximately an hour to complete), but if you're only sending out a few very special cards, this full-on 3-D Christmas tree greeting card (complete with lights) is pretty cool. It collapses into an envelope for sending, and when it's opened, unfolded, and connected, little LEDs glow for an impressive Christmas tree effect.

Last, if you need help organizing your recipients, check out how your fellow readers keep their contacts organized.

  • Shelby Arnold Guest

    Credit was not given to the original artist for the Angel, the Reindeer and the simple Christmas Tree. They are original designs by Robert Sabuda (www.robertsabuda.com) - more pop-up instructions can be found on his site at: http://www.robertsabuda.com/popmake/index.asp

    0

