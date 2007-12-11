Find and download new music and build playlists of streaming tunes online with web site thesixtyone. This sort of site has been springing up a lot lately (like Songza, SeeqPod, and perhaps one of the originals, The Hype Machine), but thesixtyone is probably one of the most feature-rich, well thought-out sites of its kind. No matter what you do on the site the music keeps playing, so you can navigate anywhere and build playlists in real time, "bump" songs (à la digg), and download MP3s without ever stopping the music. Some music can be downloaded for free from thesixtyone, while other DRM-free MP3s can be purchased through Amazon MP3 [if you're in the US] .
Discover New Music at Thesixtyone
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter
Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink