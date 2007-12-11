Discover New Music at Thesixtyone

Find and download new music and build playlists of streaming tunes online with web site thesixtyone. This sort of site has been springing up a lot lately (like Songza, SeeqPod, and perhaps one of the originals, The Hype Machine), but thesixtyone is probably one of the most feature-rich, well thought-out sites of its kind. No matter what you do on the site the music keeps playing, so you can navigate anywhere and build playlists in real time, "bump" songs (à la digg), and download MP3s without ever stopping the music. Some music can be downloaded for free from thesixtyone, while other DRM-free MP3s can be purchased through Amazon MP3 [if you're in the US] .