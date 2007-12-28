Declutter Your Home One Piece at a Time

If keeping a more organised home is on your list of New Year's resolutions, Good Housekeeping has put together a very granular room-by-room, section-by-section guide to decluttering and organising your home. Each guide offers tips for organising every area—from your kitchen cabinets to your workspace—in 30 minutes or less. The idea isn't that you'll need to tackle these 30-minute organisation tasks on a regular basis, but rather that once you've completed one, you'll be decluttered in that area for good. Each article pimps their book, The Complete Clutter Solution, so if you like the tips you're finding on their site, the book might be worth a look.