Cut Party Prep Time with 20-Minute Appetizers



Food author and recipe minimalist Mark Bittman follows up on his summer-time list of 101 10-minute meals with a list of 101 appetizers that take 20 minutes or less to whip up. A few of them fudge the time requirements a bit, and a good number require having pre-made ingredients on hand, but the vast majority can be whipped up quickly with only one or two items added to your grocery list. What last-minute appetisers do you keep in your bag of tricks for unexpected guests or holiday entertaining? Open-source your recipes in the comments.