Create Quick-Kill Shortcuts for Runaway Applications

Got an unstable application that you can't give up for whatever reason that also freezes up on you regularly? Weblog CyerNet details how to create quick-kill shortcuts for specific applications using either the built-in Windows command line tool taskkill, or a third-party command line tool called taskill (notice one less 'k'). With the default taskkill, just create a shortcut that runs the following:

taskkill /f /im firefox.exe