Create Custom iPhone Ringtones the Free and Apple Way

ringtone-in-itunes.pngApple has introduced a simple and free way to create and sync your own custom ringtones to the iPhone using GarageBand (i.e., Mac only). The first thing you'll need to do, if you haven't already, is download and install the latest update of GarageBand from Software Update (at the time of this writing, that's version 4.1.1). Once you've installed and restarted your computer, turning any song on your computer to a ringtone is a breeze. Here's how it works.

  1. cycle-region.pngIf you're using a song from your iTunes library, just open GarageBand, open iTunes, and simply drag and drop the song from iTunes to a new track in GarageBand.
  2. Now click the Cycle Region button pictured above, which will activate the region loop tool.

    3. change-region.png

  3. Now adjust the length of the region to the section of the song you want to export to iTunes as a ringtone (40 seconds long or less), again as pictured above.

    4. send-ringtone-to-itunes.png

  4. Finally, when you've got everything set the way you want it, just go to the menu bar and click Share -> Send Ringtone to iTunes. GarageBand will automatically convert the song to the proper format and sync it to your iTunes library as a Ringtone.

Simple, no? Likewise, if you prefer to create ringtones of your own music, just build your own tracks in GarageBand and repeat steps two through four. Unfortunately Apple hasn't provided a similar tool for Windows users yet, and I imagine that won't happen for some time, if at all. But if you're a Mac owner, creating custom ringtones for your iPhone just became dead simple.

How to create custom ringtones in GarageBand 4.1.1 [Apple via TUAW]

Comments

  • mike Guest

    My garageband doesnt give me the option "send ringtone to itunes" but it says i have the latest software, is there something im missing? this seems to be incredibly easy but i cant understand why i cannot get it to work on my mac

    0
  • Lydia Guest

    Why cant I drag and drop a song I have purchased from itunes into Garage band? I have all the latest versions but it says I cannot import and aac protected file.
    What am i missing??

    Thanks!

    0

