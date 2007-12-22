Create Auto-Encrypting "Vaults" with Cryptainer LE

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Free encryption program Cryptainer LE offers an automated, one-container method of securing those files you'd rather others not take a peek at. The application creates a virtual drive on your hard drive, thumb drive or anywhere you want it to, and files placed in that drive are automatically secured with 128-bit encryption. Turn the program off and the drive disappears;turn it back on, enter a password, and you've got your files back. Cryptainer can also send files through encrypted email with decrypting .exes attached, although I question how many email filters that would get through. While the free trial version limits the encryption "vault" sizes to 25 MB, you can create an unlimited number fo them. Cryptainer LE is a free download for Windows systems only.

Cryptainer LE [via The Red Ferret Journal]

Comments

  • Pac Shady Guest

    XXDESMUS: TrueCrypt can also be made portable. So you can slap the program on your flash drive and take it with you! Only thing is you need Admin access on the computer you're on, so it can use it's driver. Not sure if this program has the same limitation. Plus, TrueCrypt is MUCH more secure, I have drives encrypted with TrueCrypt with three sequential encryptions on them. Let's see someone break through THAT, hehe ;)

