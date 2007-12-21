Create (and Keep) a Perfect Icon Layout with Shock Desktop

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Free application Shock Desktop caters to those who have their own idea of a perfect icon layout on their desktop and dislike applications (or people) that mess with it. After creating one or more desktop "profiles" with the taskbar-nested application, you can restore them at any time, regardless of any auto-arrange or grid alignment settings you have in place. The program also offers the ability to hide all your icons—useful for taking screenshots—and doesn't have to constantly run, though it installs as a start-up application. Shock Desktop is a free download for Windows XP, 2000 and (at least on my system) Vista only.

Shock Desktop [via Freeware Genius]

