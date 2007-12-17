Create an LED Holiday Wreath

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

If you're looking to create a high-tech Christmas wreath, this high-output LED project should do the trick. You'll need a plastic card case, a 9-volt battery, a Ryobi fan from Home Depot, 8 high output LEDs, a CB220 protoboard, and a few Ohm resistors. Fit the protoboard, battery, and plastic card case onto the fan. Solder the LEDs and the rest of the parts onto the protoboard. Then, solder the resistors onto the pins.You'll need to download a program to the module, but once you're ready, drill 3 holes into the back of the plastic case and affix the case onto the back of your fan. Power on the module and you're ready to roll. The end result is a pretty nifty light display, but just be careful to keep out of reach of young children.

How to Do a Christmas LED Wreath (Video) [Sclipo] How to Make a Christmas LED Wreath [Zedomax]

