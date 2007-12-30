Create a Calmer Household

Are the holidays causing an uncontrollable noisy ruckus in your house? Maybe it's time to calm everyone down. WikiHow explains ways to achieve the much-needed peace that should overcome your humble abode. What's causing the havoc? Is it late-night phone calls or unannounced visitors at inopportune times? It may be time to start limiting your calls and visits to specific hours. Enforcing rules (such as bedtimes) could also minimise the sense of disarray at home. Envision a calmer household and set goals on how to achieve each element of calm you're aiming for. Beyond the noise, you should clean and declutter as much as possible to create a sense of openness and relaxation in your household. Slowly but surely, you can regain control and make your household a much more restful and enjoyable place to be.