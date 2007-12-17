Convert Videos for Phones, iPods and More with WinFF

Windows and Linux: Free and open source application WinFF is a graphical front end for the command line tool FFMpeg, a veritable Swiss Army knife of mutimedia file conversion. Load an audio or video file into WinFF, select from a wide variety of output formats—including Flash files, phone-friendly ringtones and DVD templates—and hit convert. Users of Ubuntu and some other Linux distros may have to enable their FFMpeg tool to use additional codecs, which the author describes at his site. WinFF is a free download for all Windows systems and Linux distributions, with pre-compiled Ubuntu/Debian and Red Hat packages available at the link.