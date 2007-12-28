Convert Pictures to Text Images with ASCGEN

Windows only: Free application ASCGEN, or Ascii Generator dotNET, takes in standard pictures and puts out images generated entirely from simple computer text. While free web apps like ASCII-O-Matic do a decent job with small face portraits, ASCGEN can handle larger files and offers the same kind of brightness, contrast and level modifications as standard image editors—it just changes letters instead of pixels. Once you're done tweaking, you can output to picture, text or HTML files. ASCGEN is a free download for Windows systems only.