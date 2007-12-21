Control iTunes with Launchy

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

itunes-launchy1.png
Windows only with Launchy: Control iTunes from the keyboard with a new script that adds Play, Pause, Stop, Next Song, Previous Song, Ratings, Track Info, Volume Adjustments and more to Windows keyboard launcher Launchy. Download the Launchy/iTunes script (which isn't a plugin proper, it's a Launchy utility) and click on the iTunes Control.exe file to install it. Rescan your Launchy catalog and invoke it to get to your new list of iTunes features. One step closer to Quicksilver... Launchy 2.0 is a free download as well as the iTunes utility. (The link below points to a 0.1 version of the script, but a 0.3 version is here.) Thanks, Daniel!

Launchy and iTunes together [Fast Thinking]

