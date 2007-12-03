If you're a customer of BigPond Wireless Next G and you're running OS X 10.5 Leopard, you may have experienced some connection issues, according to APC magazine's Danny Gorog. He says when he tried to set up his network, the wireless card (Bigpond's Next G 7.2 Wireless expresscard) didn't like Leopard and the connection manager would keep disconnecting. While Telstra says a fix is on the way, Danny has written up a workaround at APC which involves downloading the latest driver for the Sierra card and deleting the "Sierra Watch" application which is causing the problem. He's written up a full walkthrough with screenshots.

Connect to BigPond Wireless Next G in OS X 10.5 Leopard [APC]