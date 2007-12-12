Ars Technica's Open.Ended blog has a nice walkthrough up detailing how one editor got his Ubuntu system and a Bluetooth cell phone from Verizon hooked up and happy. The first segment is somewhat Ubuntu-specific, but if you can get your phone and computer paired in any Linux distribution, you can follow the rest of the guide on using BitPim. Not all phones and computers will play nice, of course, but even the notoriously restrictive Verizon phone can be stuffed with MP3 ringtones, videos and the like. If you just want to back up your contacts, you could check out Yahoo Mobile.
Connect to a Bluetooth Phone in Linux
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink