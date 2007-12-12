Connect to a Bluetooth Phone in Linux

Ars Technica's Open.Ended blog has a nice walkthrough up detailing how one editor got his Ubuntu system and a Bluetooth cell phone from Verizon hooked up and happy. The first segment is somewhat Ubuntu-specific, but if you can get your phone and computer paired in any Linux distribution, you can follow the rest of the guide on using BitPim. Not all phones and computers will play nice, of course, but even the notoriously restrictive Verizon phone can be stuffed with MP3 ringtones, videos and the like. If you just want to back up your contacts, you could check out Yahoo Mobile.