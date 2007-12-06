Colour-Coded Mouse Cursors Offer Higher Visibility

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

transparentmousecursors-header.png

Windows only: Wish your mouse pointer was easier to see? Try installing the smart and colourful XsX alpha blended package of mouse cursors. These cursors change colour depending on the possible action (like clicking a link or resizing a window), and blogger Aaron Tiensivu's put together a convenient installer for both Windows XP and Vista. Especially good for laptop screens, be sure to follow Tiensivu's installation instructions to get these going (it's not a regular installation wizard.) Having become a bit of an interface design snob (yes, the Mac's ruined me), I like the idea of these cursors; just wish they were better-looking. The XsX cursor installation package is a free download for Windows only.

Custom alpha blended (semi-transparent) mouse cursors by XsX for Windows XP and Vista - auto-install package v1.0 [Aaron Tiensivu's Blog via Hackszine]

