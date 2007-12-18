Collaborate on Word Documents with Track Changes

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

ZA010164151033.gif Microsoft Word and I have a love/hate relationship that consists of mostly hate—but one feature that does help redeem the bloated word processor is Track Changes. When you're passing a Word document back and forth between, say, author and editor, enable track changes to make Word keep detailed notes about who's done what to the document. Then, the boss can select edits and choose "Accept Changes" to make 'em final. As I slog through the last stage of editing the new Lifehacker book, my various editors and I have been tracking changes all the way. After the jump, get a screenshot of track changes in action.Note: this is Microsoft Word running on my Mac.

word-track-changes-notes.png

You can see there that deletes are shown with strikethroughs, and inserts are underlined. You can also select text and add a comment to it—comments are displayed in the bottom pane.

Tracking changes is one of those advanced Word features most users probably don't touch, but when it comes to version control, it's really useful. How and in what context do you track changes in Word? Let us know in the comments.

How to track and manage changes in a Word 2002 and a Word 2003 document [Microsoft Help and Support] Track changes while you edit in Microsoft Word 2007

