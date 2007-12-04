Collaborate on Music Mixes with BoomShuffle

Collaborative music website BoomShuffle gives you and anyone you invite the ability to add and organise music into streaming playlists. The site offers a decent, if noticeably incomplete, commercial music database and lets you customise the look and embed your playlist in blogs or websites. Unlike similar applications (including Facebook's iLike widget), BoomShuffle streams entire tracks, but only after you've added 15 or more songs to a list. BoomShuffle is free, in open beta and requires a sign-up to use, along with sign-ups for any friends who collaborate.