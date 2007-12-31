Clever Dinner Table Decorations

Are you celebrating New Years with a nice dinner party? Dress up your table with affordable and elegant centerpieces or table-settings that show some creativity. Take a vase and fill it up with hand-picked flowers. Use colorful tablecloths. Repurpose your holiday ornaments and scatter them throughout the table. Light a candle or two. Make art with napkins:
Cloth napkins are not at all expensive, but lend a real elegance to a table. You know you've officially grown up when you have these at a dinner party. Learning how to fold a napkin is a simple way to lend a cool, elegant look to your table, or you can simply roll your napkin and tie a few inches of ribbon around it in a bow.
It really doesn't take too much cash to add a little decor and spark to any meal and your guests will appreciate the added effort to make the meal feel just a tad more homey and welcoming.
