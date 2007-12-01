Clean Windows Systems on the Go with Revo Uninstaller Portable

Windows only: Revo Uninstaller, which Adam declared a must-have Windows app a few months back, has released a new version that can run from a folder on any portable storage device. That gives you the same abilities to quickly, completely wipe programs away and manage auto-started programs on whichever Windows system you're working on. Other new features in both the installed and portable versions include automatic system restore point creation, an option to start Revo in "Hunter Mode" on startup, and scalable levels ("safe," "moderate," and "advanced") when removing junk files. Revo Uninstaller and its portable version are free downloads for Windows XP, 2000 and Vista systems.