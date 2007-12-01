Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Clean Windows Systems on the Go with Revo Uninstaller Portable

revo_scaled.jpg

Windows only: Revo Uninstaller, which Adam declared a must-have Windows app a few months back, has released a new version that can run from a folder on any portable storage device. That gives you the same abilities to quickly, completely wipe programs away and manage auto-started programs on whichever Windows system you're working on. Other new features in both the installed and portable versions include automatic system restore point creation, an option to start Revo in "Hunter Mode" on startup, and scalable levels ("safe," "moderate," and "advanced") when removing junk files. Revo Uninstaller and its portable version are free downloads for Windows XP, 2000 and Vista systems.

Revo Uninstaller [via Download Squad]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles