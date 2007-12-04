Clean Up your Calendar for Year's End

The Dumb Little Man weblog suggests that now is a great time to tackle organisational must-dos, like packing up summer clothes (at least for us northerners), gathering up receipts for taxes, and tending to both this year's and the upcoming year's calendars. In particular:

Sweep the Calendar If you're like me, you've got miscellaneous things on the calendar that were planned a long time ago in the Summer that never actually happened. Sweep the Winter months and make sure that everything on your calendar is an actual event. Once you've got everything off the calendar that you won't need, go through and add those events that you haven't gotten around to yet.

I'm hoping to put aside some time this week to dig through old emails and GCal items to see what still needs doing. What year-end tasks do you undertake to keep yourself focused? Let's hear 'em in the comments.