Conserve water next time you wash your car with Green Earth Waterless Car Wash. In a nutshell, you mist your car with the spray bottle and then wipe it down, no water required. The wash uses a cleaning method and ingredients that are apparently similar to what they use to clean race cars, but the primary purpose is to save on water consumption (the typical car wash, according to their site, uses between 20 to 45 gallons of water). One 32 ounce bottle is good for about 10 car washes, so at around $US20 for a bottle you're saving money (if you normally go to a $6+ car wash) and you're saving tons of water. The real test, though, is how well it works, so if anyone's ever given it a try, let's hear your experience in the comments.
Clean Car in a Bottle with Waterless Car Wash
Comments
Hi I have been using a waterless carwash product for over nine months now. It cleans very well and leaves a shiny finish. I have since elected to polish and wax over the top as I am a car enthusiast. I now clean it every few weeks with So Brilliant and the car has never looked better. Added to this I am conserving water. It also has some environmental tick. See sobrilliant.com.au
See, this would be fantastic in parts of Australia, like Brisbane where, due to water restrictions from the drought, you're actually not *allowed* wash your car, except the windscreen and mirrors for safety, or spot cleaning (eg bird droppings). If you DO want to wash your car, your only option is to pay to have it done at a commercial car wash (because the government couldn't put them out of business when they brought in water restrictions). Does anyone know of a similar product you can find on Australian shelves?