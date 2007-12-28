Clean Car in a Bottle with Waterless Car Wash

Conserve water next time you wash your car with Green Earth Waterless Car Wash. In a nutshell, you mist your car with the spray bottle and then wipe it down, no water required. The wash uses a cleaning method and ingredients that are apparently similar to what they use to clean race cars, but the primary purpose is to save on water consumption (the typical car wash, according to their site, uses between 20 to 45 gallons of water). One 32 ounce bottle is good for about 10 car washes, so at around $US20 for a bottle you're saving money (if you normally go to a $6+ car wash) and you're saving tons of water. The real test, though, is how well it works, so if anyone's ever given it a try, let's hear your experience in the comments.