Chop Vegetables Like a Pro

Howto video web site 5min demonstrates how to properly and efficiently wield your veggie-slicing knife like a pro. As you can see in the video, the method ensures you quick and precise cuts that should keep your precious appendages away from danger. I'd also suggest that you go buy yourself a good knife before you give this a go, since one really good knife can make an enormous difference and you'll end up with cleaner cuts rather than stalk of celery with several cuts that make it 90% through.