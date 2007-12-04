Howto video web site 5min demonstrates how to properly and efficiently wield your veggie-slicing knife like a pro. As you can see in the video, the method ensures you quick and precise cuts that should keep your precious appendages away from danger. I'd also suggest that you go buy yourself a good knife before you give this a go, since one really good knife can make an enormous difference and you'll end up with cleaner cuts rather than stalk of celery with several cuts that make it 90% through.
Chop Vegetables Like a Pro
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink