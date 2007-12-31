Choose a Charity at CharityNavigator

Tomorrow's your last chance to donate to charity in 2007, and if you don't know where to find the charities that are doing the best job for the cause you care about, check out independent evaluator Charity Navigator. Charity Navigator rates organisations based on their efficiency and capacity, and categorises them by cause. If you're looking to be a smart donor this holiday season (and get a sweet tax write off), Charity Navigator's got quite a few resources of interest, like the Top 10 Practices of Savvy Donors and 6 Questions To Ask Charities Before Donating. How did you decide what charity to support this year? Let us know in the comments.