Check Your Aiport's Delay Record Before You Travel



Wired magazine reports that the year 2007 was the worst ever when it came to airport delays, and they put together a handy Google map of major airports' delay report cards. At my home airport in San Diego, almost 16% of all departing flights are delayed (as was my holiday flight home this week), which is a lot better than New York's JFK airport's whopping 30%. What about yours? Check out the map before you decide what time to leave home for the airport. (Beware: not all airports are on the map.)