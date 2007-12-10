Channel 7 & 10 launch HD channels this week

Channels 7 and 10 are both beginning High Definition TV broadcasts this week. Seven's new channel, 7HD, which launches today, will have up to 50 hours a week of unique programming which it won't show on its main standard definition channel. Ten-HD will begin broadcasting on Sunday, and will likewise show unique content. While some of this "unique content" is stuff considered too niche for the main channels (gridiron anyone?), Seven will also invest in making shows specifically for HD, according to a story in the SMH today.

So do you have an HD tuner or set top box? I'd be interested to know your thoughts on HD-TV so far.

