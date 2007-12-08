Car-Mount Your Gadgets with ProClip

Got (or soon to be getting) a gadget that needs mounting in your car? ProClip offers clips for nearly any portable device you can throw at it, then matches a vehicle mount to the make and model of your car. With the right device clip for your gadget and mount for your car, you can ensure that your gear is securely fastened and conveniently located so hopefully you're not fumbling to switch songs or answer a phone call while driving. Prices vary but they aren't exactly cheap, so if you've had luck with other, cheaper mounts, let's hear about them in the comments.