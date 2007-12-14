Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Is broadband a productivity killer?

Many productivity gurus say that you need to firewall your attention to get things done. Always-on broadband internet is considered a basic business tool these days, but could it be hindering more than it helps? Darren Rowse, editor of Problogger, says getting booted back to dialup internet when moving house actually made him more productive: "...it has forced me to become more focused and to prioritize my tasks each day."

Less time spent checking web stats, reading RSS feeds, checking emails and being on IM meant more time for strategic thinking and interruption-free writing, he says. And as a bonus, more time with the family as well.

I'd be loathe to give up broadband, although when I'm really under the gun on a deadline I do turn off IM and email notifications (and turn off the phone as well). Would you give up broadband in the name of productivity? Or are there other ways to firewall your attention?

How Dial Up Made Me a More Productive Blogger [Problogger]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles