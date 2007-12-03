BS Your Term Papers

Students: Get through the end of the semester with College and Finance's guide to the art of "BSing." If your semester of slacking finally caught up to you, or if you just don't have enough time to write a quality paper, College and Finance's guide should help you churn out a decent essay.

When all else fails, write an awesome conclusion - So, if you're having trouble with the essay, and you can't seem to remember some important facts, don't get too discouraged. In my experience, some people have fewer facts, but write a better essay than others, and therefore receive the higher grade. This isn't a guarantee, but if you at least have a well-structured paper with a solid conclusion, the professor should award you some style points.

Don't forget that there's no alternative to good old fashioned hard work. College and Finance's guide certainly won't save you if you haven't prepared at all. However, it should help when you just haven't prepared enough.