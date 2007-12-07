Bruce Schneier to speak at Linux.conf.au

Earlier this week we pointed you to an interview with security guru Bruce Schneier, who has previously advised Lifehacker readers on how to pick secure passwords. Turns out he'll be visiting our shores as a keynote speaker at Linux.conf.au in January.

LCA is probably Australia's largest open source technical conference. I spoke with conference organiser Donna Benjamin this week and she told me they've closed early bird registrations and the conference is on track to selling out, with 2/3 of the tickets already sold.

The other keynote speakers are Stormy Peters, Director of Community and Partner Programs at Open Logic and Anthony Baxter, the release manager for the Python language.

The main conference programme features an array of speakers from different fields presenting on the Linux kernel, the X Window System, media, applications, desktop, law, security and usability.

LCA 2008 will take place at the University of Melbourne from January 28 to February 2 at the University of Melbourne. You can register online at http://linux.conf.au/register. More information on the conference can be found at: http://linux.conf.au/.