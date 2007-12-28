Bolster and Track Your Productivity with Work Break Timer

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

work-break.pngWindows only: Freeware application Work Break Timer, Task Logger, ScreenCapture (that's a mouthful that could use some abridging) tracks your work and schedules breaks in user-definable chunks, records task info to keep track of how you're spending your time, and takes screenshots of your desktop on a regular user-defined interval. The concept grew from previously mentioned Instant Boss and productivity guru Merlin Mann's (10+2)*5 procrastination hack but adds tons of useful new features and useful functionality—like passing your task info into the author's favorite time management app and displaying a slideshow of your day's activities with previously mentioned IrfanView. Work Break Timer, etc. is free, Windows only.

Work Break timer, Task Logger, ScreenCapture - v. 1.00 Beta [AutoHotkey Forums]

