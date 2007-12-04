BitTorrent for Your iPhone and iPod Touch... Sort of

Windows only: Bring BitTorrent to your iPhone or iPod touch through the iPhone Web Interface for uTorrent. In a nutshell, the mobile-Safari-optimised interface provides remote control access for your desktop installation of uTorrent—so it's really just a mobile version of uTorrent's web interface. In fact, you can set it up by following the same instructions for running the uTorrent WebUI and then placing the iPhone interface folder inside the WebUI zip and navigating to http://YourIPAddress:YourBTPort/gui/iphone/i.html (more detailed instructions on the download site). uTorrent is currently Windows only (though a Mac version has been promised in the future), so for the time being you'll only be able to set up iPhone/iPod touch access on a Windows box.