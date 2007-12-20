Beware of Foxmarks' 2.0 Upgrade

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

foxmarks.gif Our favorite bookmarks synchronizing Firefox extension, Foxmarks, is going through some growing pains. I got the notification to upgrade to version 2.0.34 last night, and went ahead with it. But since I did, I haven't been able to connect to the synchronization servers. The Foxmarks folks say it's server overload and they're on the case, but if you can, I'd hold off before doing the update.

Foxmarks 2.0.34 Launched

  • Tom Guest

    I turned off password encryption in the settings and everything is working fine for me.

  • Alex Guest

    I've experienced the same problems which is a huge pain considering how good a little gadget this is.

  • timdotnet @Tim

    Same problems here too. This add-on is simply THE best, most functional, useful little thing I use everyday. I use three different computers everyday, at different times of the day, and Foxmarks makes life worth living again.

    Seems to be "better" tonite (Thurs), have managed to upgrade and sync all 5 of my PC's now.

    Long Live Foxmarks...

