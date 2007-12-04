I'm pleased as punch to announce that the iPhone book I've been working on with Jason Chen of Gizmodo has hit the streets and is now shipping to your doorstep. The book covers basic setup and operation, offers tonnes of tips for the power user, and rounds out with a helpful dose of iPhone hacking. Sure we've already shown you how to use your iPhone's internet connection on your laptop, stream your iPhone's music library to any computer, remote control your computer with your iPhone, and install third-party apps, but this baby ain't virtual and it looks gorgeous wrapped up under a tree. So whether you've enjoyed all of the iPhone hacking you've seen here at Lifehacker and over at Gizmodo or you're looking into buying an iPhone or even iPod touch this holiday season and want to hit the ground running, grab yourself a copy of How to Do Everything with Your iPhone, curl up with it in front of a warm fire, and get intimate with your iPhone.
Best iPhone Book I've Ever Written Now Shipping
