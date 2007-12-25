Beef Up the Google Talk Desktop App

It's no secret that Google's desktop chat application, Google Talk, has been somewhat stagnant, particularly in comparison to the major jumps that have been taken with the web-based chat app. Web site MakeUseOf has rounded up three different Google Talk add-ons designed to add more functionality to Google's lagging chat application: gAlwaysIdle, GPlus, and Extended Talk. The first let's you set yourself as idle manually so you can avoid distractions when you need to get to work or set it to never switch to idle in those event when you don't want people to know you're away from your computer; GPlus adds tons of personalization features for the customization lover and local chat logging; and Extended Talk adds productivity features like text expansion for commonly used features (sort of like Texter). If you're a desktop Google Talk lover looking for a bit more control, these add-ons are a nice kick in GTalk' stagnant butt. With that in mind, I'm wondering:

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.