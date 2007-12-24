Beat Writer's Block with Email Drafts

If you're constantly nagged by writer's block or struggle to find the motivation to start your work, the LifeClever weblog has a tip to help you get started.

Instead of launching an imposing behemoth like Microsoft Word, call up your humble email program and begin your next writing piece as a simple email...It's my favorite psychological trick for fooling the brain into thinking a writing task is less critical than it is.

In addition to being more convenient and relieving pressure, LifeClever argues that using email to begin your work helps make your writing more concise and sound more conversational.