Be the Perfect House Guest?

With the holidays just around the corner, many of us are preparing to board a plane and spend a few days under the roof of a loved one. To make your stay a good one, the Frugal Law Student Weblog suggests 10 ways to be an excellent house guest this year. For example:

To show your appreciation for the free room and board, bring a.gift. It doesn't have to be big or expensive. Baked goods are always appreciated.

Some of the tips are a bit presumptuous (strip the bed before you leave?), but anyone who's housed guests knows that a considerate house guest is a real pleasure to board—and if you show up with food or a gift, consider yourself a hall-of-famer. Think you're the perfect house guest? Give us your secrets in the comments.