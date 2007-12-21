Backup Your Email with MailStore Home

Windows only: Archive all your email messages to DVD or to your hard drive with MailStore Home, a desktop email import, search, and archiving utility. Fire up MailStore Home and import any POP/IMAP email (like Gmail or Yahoo Mail) or Outlook, Windows Mail, or Thunderbird email. MailStore Home sucks in all your messages and lets you burn a backup disk or store and search your entire library locally for when you're offline. MailStore Home also has some disk space conservation smarts, and it doesn't lock your messages into a proprietary format.
Save Disk Space To conserve disk space, MailStore Home saves only a single instance of each attachment, even if it appeared in more than one e-mail. Additionally, a smart compression algorithm is applied. No One-Way Road Messages are stored MIME-compatible, and can be recovered at any time without information loss.
I'd been using a way geekier (read: complicated) method to back up my POP email; this looks much more person-friendly. MailStore Home is a free download for Windows only.
