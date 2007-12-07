Avoid Speeding Tickets with Speed Trap

Steer clear of speed traps during your holiday travel with web site Njection's Microsoft Live Maps mashup, Speed Trap. To search for traps, just look for any big red dot in your area. Speed traps are user-submitted, so at the moment the listings are somewhat sparse, but with a free registration users can easily begin adding to the database. We're not saying you should make a habit of speeding when you're not near a speed trap, but just in case—your insurance rates will thank you. For a more comprehensive but decidedly unfriendly alternative, check out the previously mentioned Bear Trap Guide. Thanks rainmanjam!