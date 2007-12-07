Steer clear of speed traps during your holiday travel with web site Njection's Microsoft Live Maps mashup, Speed Trap. To search for traps, just look for any big red dot in your area. Speed traps are user-submitted, so at the moment the listings are somewhat sparse, but with a free registration users can easily begin adding to the database. We're not saying you should make a habit of speeding when you're not near a speed trap, but just in case—your insurance rates will thank you. For a more comprehensive but decidedly unfriendly alternative, check out the previously mentioned Bear Trap Guide. Thanks rainmanjam!
Avoid Speeding Tickets with Speed Trap
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink