Avoid Snags in PowerPoint Presentations

The Digital Inspiration weblog posts a good set of pointers on how to avoid being that poor soul we all know—the one standing nervously by a laptop and projector, wondering why their PowerPoint slides just aren't working. One tip in particular is worth locking away in memory:

Tip 2: Use Arial or Times New Roman Font The default fonts in Office 2007 programs are Calibri, Corbel, Cambria, etc but unfortunately these fonts are not available on computers running older version of Microsoft Office. If you want the presentations to look the same in the conference room as on your laptop, use fonts like Arial or Times New Roman which are universally available.

Of course, one of the best tips on avoiding PowerPoint fiascoes is to avoid using it in the first place. For those stuck with the thing, these tips can at least help prevent one more headache.