Avoid Foods to Curb Cravings

Doctors claim that fasting for up to 24 hours has its health perks: a lessened dependency on sugar, a smaller chance for diabetes, and lower blood pressure. The catch is that while you're avoiding the food, you should still consume water during this partial fast. If fasting is not for you, limiting your calorie intake might work instead. The goal is to give your digestive system a rest and to prevent the creation of byproducts that the body doesn't need.