Avoid Flight Delays

One major travel headache is behind us, but for some, another holiday airport rush is less than a month away. Wired's How To Wiki collects advice for those still buying tickets and anyone who arrives to find their flights delayed or even canceled. Here's one tip your local meteorologist never bothered to tell you:

Think about the direction of your flight - If you're flying to the East or Gulf coasts, book departures early in the day. In general, storm systems throughout the country tend to kick up later in the day, so avoid early evening departures.

If your flight does get canceled, the wiki notes that calling the airline from a cell phone can be much more useful than waiting in a long line filled with angry customers. Of course, if you can't get on another flight, you might want to stake out a good spot to sleep. What lessons did you learn from your Thanksgiving flights? Share your hard-won wisdom in the comments.