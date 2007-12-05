Avoid Downloading Fakes from BitTorrent

If you've been plagued with BitTorrent downloads that won't finish, unplaying videos, or—worse yet—videos that claim to require special players, weblog TorrentFreak has put together an excellent guide to avoid downloading fake and junk files over BitTorrent. Some of the tips are common sense, like reading the comments on a torrent before downloading, while others—like getting to know trusted BitTorrent users—might be entirely new to the BitTorrent neophyte. Still not sure how BitTorrent works? Check out our beginner and intermediate guides.